W Cape ANC supports De Lille’s position

Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town council are adamant that Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors’ vote to strip Mayor Patricia de Lille of her executive powers on Thursday was unlawful.

The vote went along party lines, with the DA majority in the council ensuring that the motion passed easily.

Opposition parties maintain that the DA couldn’t do this, partly because of an earlier High Court ruling that she should be re-instated as executive mayor after the DA tried to use internal means to oust her.

De Lilles says she will seek recourse from the courts over Thursday’s move.

ANC leader in the council, Xolani Sotashe supports her position.

“I have heard a lot of yo rumbling about why this particular individual will have a power. We elected an executive mayor who appointed her own committee. This piece of legislation gives power to the mayor. As council we may delegate some powers but we can’t rape the powers of her powers. So this attempt of trying to rape the powers of the mayor it’s not going to stand legal scrutiny,” says Sotashe.

[Source: SABC]

