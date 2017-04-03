W Cape police tackle crimes against women and children

The Police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units of the Western Cape have over the past three months secured the conviction of 97 perpetrators of crimes.

They say the crimes include rape, assault, child neglect, kidnapping, attempted murder and statutory rape. The ages of the perpetrators are between nine and 62.

Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says communities in the province have to bear the brunt of an onslaught on women and children who are sexually abused and raped on a daily basis.

The sentencing of the criminals totalled more than 700 years imprisonment collectively. A 46 year-old man from Philippi on the Cape Flats was handed three life sentences for rape.

The oldest perpetrator, a 62 year-old man from Wellington, was sentenced to 12 years for rape. Other sentences varied between 8 months and 25 years.

[Source: SABC]