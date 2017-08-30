W Cape school bullying video condemned

The Western Cape Education Department has condemned as unacceptable the violent attack on a 15-year-old learner by other learners at Ned Doman Secondary School in Athlone. Parents of the teenage girl have since laid a charge of assault and bullying at the Athlone police station, blaming the school of failing their child.

A video of the incident, which is in the SABC’s possession, has gone viral. Departmental spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says their officials and the school are worried about the incident.

“They have requested those involved to come forward, provide evidence so that the school may take action against the perpetrators in term of the schools code of conduct. The school will provide counselling to the victim, the school also has a rehabilitation program that perpetrators may take part in. In terms of the code of conduct the school may apply a precautionary suspension to allow the investigation to take place without fear or intimidation .”

[Source: SABC News]

