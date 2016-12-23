WARNING: Gale force winds set to whip up Cape Town

Hold on to your hats – the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has warned that gale force westerly to north-westerly winds are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Friday afternoon.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith advised Capetonians to stay indoors where possible and away from windows.

“Also be mindful of sudden cross winds if travelling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines and flying debris,” Smith said.

“The wind forecast also increases the risk of wild fires, so we appeal to the public not to make fires in the open or leave them unattended and to discard of cigarette butts properly.”

In case of emergency, call the City’s 107 Public Emergency Communications Centre from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments