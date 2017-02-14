More warnings for Cape Town as dam levels dwindle

The City of Cape Town has once again appealed to residents and business to save water, as dam levels across the Western Cape have dropped to 36% on average.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water in the City of Cape Town, Xanthea Limberg, says with the last 10% of a dam’s water not being useable, levels are effectively at 26%.

She says the City is engaging with the top 20 000 high usage domestic, commercial and government consumers to warn them to reduce their high consumption.

“It must be noted that every suburb has high water users. This week, Executive Mayor Patricia de Lille continued calls to the commercial sector and government departments. She issued stern warnings and pleas asking them to work with the City to reduce consumption for the sake of all residents.”

