Water Crisis Coalition calls on public to mobilize

The Cape Town Water Crisis Coalition will be holding a strategy meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing water crisis in the City and its scheduled mass action set to take place in the CBD on Sunday. The coalition consists of approximately 60 organizations, including faith-based groups, community-based organizations, labour movements, students and ordinary citizens.

Ebrahiem Fourie of the Housing Assembly says access to water forming an integral part of the campaign.

Fourie explains that the coalition is demanding that the City stop the installation of water management devices, for water not be privatized, for the springs to be open to the public and for the City of Cape Town to fix leaks within the City.

“We believe [that]the City of Cape Town is losing water on a daily basis due to leaks.”

Fourie says the meeting is open to all members of the public and organizations.

“[Wednesday’s meeting] is a coalition meeting, [in which]we are strategizing and planning for the mass action that’s taking place on Sunday at 14h30 at the [Cape Town] civic.”

Wednesday’s strategy meeting is schedule to begin at 17h30 at the Community House in Salt River.

