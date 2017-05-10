Water saving should be a collective effort: De Lille

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says saving water in the province should be a collective effort among residents, business and government.

She was addressing the business sector on the water situation in the Western Cape on Tuesday night as dam levels stand at only 20 percent with about ten percent of usable water left.

De Lille says they have set aside R22 million to employ more people to repair leaking pipes and taps.

She says, “We have employed more than a thousand Expanded Public Workers train them in basic plumbing, they are all over the City, helping to save water, currently our water wastage is below 15 percent they need to reduce the leakage to 5 percent and put more money to achieve that target.

[Source: SABC]

