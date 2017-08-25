WCape police welcome life sentences for Cameron Wilson

The Western Cape police welcomed the life sentences handed to 20-year-old convicted killer Cameron Wilson on Thursday.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised both the investigation and prosecution teams for “a job well done”.

“Arresting suspects is one thing but ensuring they remain behind bars and pay their dues sends a strong message that the criminal justice system of this country is working. Some communities of Cape Town are safer with Cameron Wilson in jail serving a lengthy sentence,” Jula said.

Wilson clapped and smiled as Western Cape High Court Judge Chantal Fortuin sentenced him to four life terms and 71 years behind bars for a string of convictions including murder, rape, and attempted murder. The packed public gallery erupted with cheers after handed down sentence on Thursday.

Wilson was convicted of 13 out of 15 charges on June 30 – five murders, rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition, two charges of assault, incitement to commit murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The provincial National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila earlier welcomed the sentences and said the court had described Wilson as “a serial killer and a psychopath with limited chances of rehabilitation”. He said the State would oppose any possible appeal.

“We hope some families will find closure. We know it will not happen now, it will take time.”

Wilson’s crime spree started in 2014 and ended with his arrest last year after the murder of 18-year-old Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park. Her mutilated, naked body was discovered in an open field where she had been stabbed 98 times.

Wilson was also found guilty of the murders of Alfonzo van Rooyen, Toyher Stobber, Ernest Erasmus and Stacey-Lee Mohale.

Abigail Plaatjies was one of his victims who survived. During the trial, she told the court of the terror she experienced with her 16-year-old friend Mohale.

On April 24, 2015, the two girls walked a friend home, and on their way back, they were approached by Wilson and a younger boy.

Wilson led them to a nearby field at gunpoint where he raped Mohale. He then hit and stabbed them and finally threw tyres over them and set them alight. Mohale did not survive the attack. Plaatjies did, but with serious injuries.

Deemed a psychopath and danger to society by forensic psychiatrist, Professor Shaun Kaliski, during sentencing proceedings, Wilson appeared unmoved by the years behind bars he now faces.

The serial killer was sentenced to four life terms, as well as a total of 71 years behind bars for the other charges – the sentences will run concurrently and he will only be considered for parole 25 years from now.

Fortuin said it had been difficult to sentence Wilson as he was so young, and had committed four of the charges against him when he was just 17 years old.

She said Wilson was the father of a two-year-old daughter, whose life he had never been involved in, and had come from a stable home. She did, however, take into account the fact that his father was a leader in the 28s gang.

Fortuin said Wilson had himself joined the 28s gang while behind bars.

Wilson maintained his innocence throughout the trial, and has shown no remorse.

[Source: African News Agency]

