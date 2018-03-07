WCED investigates allegations of sexual misconduct at Grassy Park school

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed that while it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against a secretary at a Grassy Park school, the department is ensuring that the rights of the staffer are not violated. A number of images of the Fairmount Secondary School teacher with girls who appear to be pupils have surfaced on social media. Two of the girls are depicted in sexually suggestive poses. It is alleged that the secretary had sexual relations with the girls at the school since 2016.

According to reports, the secretary is continues to be employed at the school.

MEC for Education, Debbie Schafer confirmed that the WCED is investigating the allegations, adding that the department is close to taking action to ensure that the rights of the concerned parties are protected.

“The pictures that I have seen are strange in the sense that there are some emoticons over certain people’s faces and they’re making allegations against an individual [which]are being investigated.”

She further asserted that the rights of the educator also need to be protected.

“If people don’t want to come forward and give specific details, which is seemingly the case in this instance, we have to make sure that those pictures are genuine.”

She said that there was “apparently” evidence that suggests that some of the photos were photoshopped.

