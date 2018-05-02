Wealthy South Africans could be the next target, warn kidnapping experts

Wealthy and prominent South Africans could soon become the next target of international kidnapping syndicates who are terrorising foreigners living in the country.

That’s the warning sounded by research and global kidnapping monitoring organisation, Red24.

Red24, which is part of the global risk management company iJet, tracks and monitors incidents of kidnapping and extortion. Their data is based on research and monitoring in South Africa over the last 10 years.

It shows that since January, at least eight prominent foreign businessmen and women have been kidnapped in South Africa for vast ransoms, with one murdered.

The company says that since 2016, 34 foreigners living in South Africa have been kidnapped for ransom. The police claim that they are officially investigating 24 cases, but admit that many kidnappings are not reported to police.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that, on average, wealthy foreigners were ransomed for more than R20-million, according to the Hawks, who are part of a national police task team established last year to counter kidnappings.

[Source: Times Live]

Comments

comments