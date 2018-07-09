Well known Cape Muslim businessman kidnapped

A 65 year old Plattekloof businessman was allegedly abducted at his business premises in Parow on Monday morning. The man has been identified as Liaqat Allie Parker, the founder member of the Foodprop Group. He is also a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.

An eyewitness said Parker arrived inside the parking lot of his business at 8.30am this morning, when a Silver Hilux bakkie pulled up behind him. He was allegedly accosted by four suspects and shoved into the vehicle, which sped off.

On Monday, Western Cape police confirmed that Parker had been kidnapped at gunpoint.

“According to information the victim was driving into the basement of his business premises in Stairway Close, De Greens, Parow, when an unknown double cab LDV followed and at the gate forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up. They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction,” said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

A case of armed robbery and kidnapping has been opened for investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of are still unknown at this stage as the investigation continues,” added Van Wyk.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or who witnessed the incident, is requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Constable Chesron de Vries on 082 493 8472 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111

Last year, several Muslim business owners were kidnapped by groups demanding high ransom payments. There are concerns that this trend is escalating. Meanwhile, the MJC has expressed its dismay and urged the Muslim community to make dua for his safe return.

“Our thoughts and duas are with the family during this challenging time. May Allah Almighty allow the authorities to find him swiftly and protect our businessmen and women, Ameen.” VOC

Share this article









8 Shares

Comments

comments