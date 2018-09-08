Western Cape Traffic officials arrest 11 motorists for driving under the influence

Western Cape traffic officials arrested eleven motorists since Friday night, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says more than a thousand drivers were tested for alcohol use.

He says the highest reading recorded was 1.08 mg/100 ml in Swellendam.

“Last night we also had a roadblock in Beach road in Muizenberg where we arrested five drunken drivers within the first hour. We will keep on with these roadblocks throughout this weekend, making sure to keep drunken drivers off our roads so please beware we will a no nonsense approach. So, if you drink and drive, you will be arrested and we will keep you in jail until Monday to appear in court,” says Africa.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Traffic officials also issued 132 fines to the value of nearly 200-thousand rand on Friday night.

Nineteen drivers were prosecuted for exceeding the different speed limits on several national roads in the province. Provincial Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa. “We also tested the speed of several motor vehicles since yesterday and prosecuted 19 drivers for exceeding the different speed limits. The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape province since the start of this weekend was 146 km/h in a 120 zone on the N-1 near Beaufort West and 111 km/h in a 80 zone on the N-2 at Somerset West.”

[source: SABC]

