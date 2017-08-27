‘Why whites still had so much power in SA’

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has launched a veiled attack on white South Africans.

He’s also broken his silence on his wife’s alleged assault of a Johannesburg model by lamenting the behaviour of young people.

The South African government granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity following the alleged attack and allowed her to leave the country.

Mugabe says he had asked an African National Congress (ANC) Minister why white people still had so much power in South Africa.

“I asked one ANC Minister how come the whites have been left with so much power, and he said it was because of your friend Mandela. That was an ANC Minister who was saying that… many of our kids…oh no…. They go to these parties of theirs with girls, we want to redirect our youth.”

[Source: SABC]

