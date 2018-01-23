The annual Wholesome Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2018 presented by Jive promises to be yet another fun filled event.

The Wholesome Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2018 presented by Jive promises a yet another morning of fun, fitness and festivity for the whole family!

Since 2010 and now in its 18th year, the Big Walk which gets capetonian’s to go out in their numbers for a walk with will support 4 charities.

The proceeds from your entries will go to worthy beneficiaries, this year they will consist of the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre, Manenberg feeding scheme, the Red Cross Children’s Hospital and Oliver Tambo Village.

This walk is the 3rd largest social shorting event in the Cape Town social calendar, and this is only due to having media partners such as The Voice of The Cape and other print media partners.

The entry forms will be available at various collection points, and on the 15, 16, and 17 March participants need to their numbers and amazing goodie bags at the College of Cape Town in Belgravia Road.

The walk will start in Vlei Road opposite Cape Town Stadium, walkers will make their way along the scenic Sea Point promenade and finishes inside the Green Point Track. As soon as you cross the finish line to collect your medal, be prepared for more fun, entertainment, food & prize giveaways.

This year the first 15 thousand walkers will receive an water bottled filled with water, which can be usable.

For any questions or quries feel free to contact the t021 6371697 info@capetownbigwalk.com

