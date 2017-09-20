Window period for hujjaj to lodge complaints

The South African Haj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) says it can only build on the success of the past haj season, if pilgrims give constructive input on their experiences during the haj. Sahuc has opened its haj complaints process which will allow for grievances or compliments to be sent to the body by the 2nd October 2017.

Overall, the sentiment following this year’s pilgrimage was positive, with the Saudi Haj Ministry hailed for its relentless efforts and the wide range of service provided by all agencies. After the hajj in 2015 was marred by a crane crash and a stampede at Mina, which claimed hundreds of lives, the Hajj Ministry increased its security personnel to ensure pilgrims safety and the smoothness of their movement during rituals. Many South African hujjaj have been testament to these changes over the past two hajj seasons.

However, some local hujjaj may find that there were misgivings, whether on the side of haj operators or Sahuc’s haj services. In the contracting process, there is a line of recourse if services were inadequate.

“Where a hajji may have been given a contract that has fallen short, they have the right to complain. The complaint ideally should be resolved in the kingdom but if not, we have the ability to do it on return to South Africa through this process,” said Sahuc president Shaheen Essop.

“We welcome compliments or complaints so we can improve on these services for future services,” he added.

All the necessary documentation must be submitted, including copies of contracts where needed. All complaints can be emailed to sahucsg@sahuc.org.za

Complaints in writing can be dropped off at Sahuc’s offices countrywide:

-Sahuc Western Cape – 2nd Floor of the Wembley Centre (above Wembley bakery) at 21 Belgravia road, Athlone.

-Sahuc Gauteng: 2nd Floor, Saley’s House, 81 Crown Road, Fordsburg (Off Bree Street)

-Sahuc Kwa-zulu Natal: Office 3, NMJ Islamic Centre

VOC

Comments

comments