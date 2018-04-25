Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

8 Sha’baan 1439 AH • 25 April 2018

You are at:»»»Woman bust at Cape Town airport for possession of cocaine

Woman bust at Cape Town airport for possession of cocaine

0
By on Local, News

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of R350‚000 at Cape Town International Airport.

The woman was arrested by members attached to the Border Police at the airport on Tuesday morning.

“The suspect entered the Western Cape on a flight from OR Tambo International Airport‚ and was destined for Doha on a connecting flight‚ when she was arrested‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

[source: Times Live]

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.