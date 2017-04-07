‘We wont stop until Zuma goes’

“Zuma Must Go” reverberated through the streets of the Cape Town CBD as throngs of Capetonians stayed out of work for a mass march to Parliament. Cape Town was brought to a virtual standstill as tens of thousands of South Africans mobilised together to protest the recent decisions made by President Jacob Zuma, with unequivocal calls for him to step down. Businesses were forced to close up shop, as hundreds of employees stayed out of work for what was called the ‘Nationwide Shutdown’.

Activities in the Mother City kicked off at 10am with a human chain in various parts of the city, such as Klipfontein road in Athlone, the main road in Mowbray and Claremont, Voortrekker road in Parow and Muizenberg stretching all the way to the CBD. The message was clear: President Jacob Zuma must resign.

The protests in Mowbray ran along the main road, where protesters lined up both sides of the road carrying signs that said “Zuma must fall”. While most protesters stood silently with their signs, a small group of women from ‘Ons Plek’ shelter for the homeless were singing struggle songs and cheering.

A small group of people turned out at the corner of Kromboom and Jan Smuts drive in Athlone holding placards. Some demonstrators VOC News spoke to said they still believe in the ANC but not in President Zuma as a leader. Many Muslim people came out showing their support, before rushing off to Jumuah. Motorists were seen honking and hooting, some with posters displaying their support.

By midday, large crowds had gathered at Keizergracht for the start of a mass march to Parliament. People from across the spectrum gathered with plackards , banners and t-shirts, stringing struggle songs through Darling street, Buitengracht and Roeland Street to Parliament.

VOC reporters said there was an underlying unity among all ethnicities at the pickets and protest, with predominantly white protesters.

“The number of picketers on the sides of the roads were not as much as expected, even though they are in their thousands. Besides the obvious presence of the poorer class at these marches, there is a big presence of middle to upper class South Africans,” added VOC reporter Thakira Desai.

