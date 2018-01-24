World joins SA to mourn jazz legend Hugh Masekela

Legendary South African musician and song writer, Hugh Masekela has died in Johannesburg at the age of 78, his family confirmed in a statement.

The statement of Tuesday January 23, 2018 said he died after a protracted fight against cancer. The celebrated jazz musician was born on April 4, 1939.

It hailed his legacy in diverse fields beyond his music and disclosed that details of his memorial and burial were being worked out.

… we are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of 6 decades. Rest in power beloved, you are forever in our hearts.

“It is with profound sorrow that the family of Ramapolo Hugh Masekela announce his passing. After a protracted and courageous battle with prostrate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family.

“A loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, our hearts beat with profound loss. Hugh’s global and activist contribution and participation in the areas of music, theatre, and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memory of millions across 6 continents and we are blessed and grateful to be part of a life and ever-expanding legacy of love, sharing and vanguard creativity that spans the time and space of 6 decades. Rest in power beloved, you are forever in our hearts,” the statement read in part.

The government led the social media celebration of his life, several other people across the world continue to tweet pictures of Masekela and reminisce over his many pieces of work over the years.

His classic, Grazing In The Grass, topped the Billboard Hot 100. He was the first African male Grammy nominee (1968). He won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the CHOMVA, Ghana Music Awards, Jazz FM Awards and MAMAs.

[Source: Reuters]

