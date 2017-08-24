Voice of the Cape
2 Dhul Hijjah 1438 AH • 24 August 2017

The Prophet's [pbuh] masjid in Madina

World’s largest umbrellas to be installed at Makkah Grand Mosque

By on Tourism – Hajj and Umrah

According to the commanders of the Hajj security forces, the worlds largest folding umbrellas will be installed at the Grand Mosque’s courtyards and roof next year. This in a bid to shade pilgrims from the desert heat.

According to Arab News, the umbrellas will cover 53×53 meters. The report adds that the commander of the forces responsible for security at the Haram of Makkah, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Ahmadi, said that while temperatures are low inside the mosque due to air conditioning, the umbrellas will provide comfort for pilgrims in the courtyards and on the roof.

[Source: Arab News]

 

