Young soccer player among six shot in MPlain volley of gunfire

A young soccer player returning from practice was among at least six people who were shot in a volley of gunfire between two gangs in Mitchells Plain on Thursday night in which one person was killed.

Spokesperson for Lentegeur Community Policing Forum Anthea van der Vent said some of the people involved in the shooting were known to associate with a gang, but one had nothing to do with gangs.

“He was a boy coming back from soccer,” she added.

According to Van der Vent, three people were shot in Woodlands at an enclosed area of apartments, one person was shot at nearby Watt Court, one person was shot in Disa Street in Lentegeur, and one person was shot in Kreupelhout Street, also in Lentegeur.

However, at the time of publication, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk was only able to confirm one shooting in Lentegeur. He said a 22-year-old was killed in the shooting.

Early eyewitness accounts revealed that a gang not known in the area was also involved in the shooting.

Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said they were still gathering information on the severity of the injuries.

