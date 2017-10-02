A youth shot dead in Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region

A young man from Cameroon’s English-speaking region was shot dead by security forces on the eve of an expected symbolic declaration of independence by anglophone separatists, medical and security forces told AFP on Sunday.

A nurse who requested anonymity told AFP “They fired at him during a security operation” in the city of Kumba,”.

The incident was confirmed by a security source and several local residents contacted by phone.

Kumba has been known as a rebellious city since the start of protests by the anglophone minority last November, with clashes erupting between security forces and the local population.

The majority of Cameroon’s 22 million people are French-speaking, while about a fifth is English-speaking.

The anglophone minority has long complained about disparities in sharing out Cameroon’s oil wealth.

The anglophone separatists are expected on Sunday October 1 to make a symbolic proclamation of independence for Ambazonia, the name of the state they want to create.

Cameroon authorities have on Thursday announced a temporary curb on travel and public meetings across the Southwest Region of the country.

Reports also indicate that social media access has been cut in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, contrary to a government communication that said no such actions was to be taken.

This becomes the second blackout this year even though it is only limited to social media platforms like Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook.

[Source: Africa News]

