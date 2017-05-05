Zain Bhikha and Islamic Relief join forces for East Africa

South African nasheed superstar Zain Bhika may perform to sold-out concerts around the world, but back home, he remains passionate about giving back to his community through his charity work and youth development projects. With just under a month to go before the blessed month of Ramadan, Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA) has joined forces with Zain Bhikha Studios for a series of nasheed performances around the country, including Cape Town on Sunday 7 May. All proceeds raised will go towards the ongoing drought relief efforts in East Africa.

A severe drought has gripped East Africa, leaving more than 16 million people in Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia is desperate need of food, water and medicines. Fears of famine in some parts of the region are also looming, causing mass migration and displacement.

Islamic Relief has been on the ground responding to the emergency, distributing food and trucking water into villages where water sources have dried up. IR volunteers have also facilitated nutritional and hygiene programmes targeted at young malnourished children and pregnant and lactating mothers.

“We are excited to once again have brother Zain Bhika partner with Islamic Relief; this time in aid of our emergency relief effort in East Africa. We trust that our benevolent donors will come out in their numbers to support the events in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg,” IRSA chief operating officer, Yusuf Mohamed said.

“Our Islamic Relief field workers have documented cases of families that are so desperate for food that they have resorted to eating leaves to survive. We have received reports of mothers having to bury their children by the roadside, while in search of food and water. This is something no family should have to endure.”

Zain’s son, performing artist Rashid Bhikha, who will be launching his debut album “Degrees of Separation” at the regional events, and will join his father on stage.

“I have travelled with Islamic Relief to visit field projects where I witnessed first-hand the level of suffering of so many vulnerable people. But I also witnessed the great work the organization has been doing, empowering communities and rebuilding lives,” Zain added.

“We are proud to be once again partnering with Islamic Relief South Africa, this time for the people of East Africa. Please come out and support the shows. Get your tickets early and help us make a difference.”

Capetonians can still buy tickets for the High Tea at R200 per person. If you’re in Johannesburg, the event takes place on Sunday 14 May at Palm Continental Hotel at a cost of R150 per person.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the Islamic Relief and Zain Bhikha Live series, contact the following regional coordinators:

Cape Town – Ashraf Kenny

Telephone: 021 696 0145 / Mobile: 072 202 1007

Johannesburg – Abdullah Vawda

Telephone: 011 836 1054 / Mobile: 060 336 0833

