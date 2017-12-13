Zain Bikha’s obituary of ‘Brave’ Humayra Bodhania

A seven year old Johannesburg girl who has been fighting pulmonary hypertension (ph) for the past three years has sadly lost her battle. The parents of Humayra Bodhania’s Ahmed and Shaakira, was on a flight to India when their daughter was going to receive medical treatment on Tuesday when she died on-route.

According to sources the plane had to make an emergency landing in Nairobi Kenya in order for Bodhania’s body to be transported back to South Africa, where she will be buried at West Park Cemetery according to Muslim rights.

Bodhania was the niece of nasheed musician Zain Bhikha and was featured in one of his music videos.

“She’s the bravest girl I know. She was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension three years ago when she was only four years old.”

Pulmonary hypertension (ph) is a condition that leads to the arteries in your lungs to narrow, this causes the blood flow through the vessels to be under severe pressure making the right side of the heart enlarge and weaken, and leads to the right side of the heart to fail.

“It’s a rare illness in children but Shubanallah this family had to children who suffered from it. Her brother passed away four years ago at the age of eight, and she was diagnosed a year after his death. She had an up heal battle but she was a beautiful sweet little girl who fought until the end,” said Bhikha.

“She was a big fan and wanted to be in one of my music videos. I wrote a song called Ca C’est La Vi and she featured in it. This song created awareness of her illness and other children facing difficulties through their illness worldwide,” he added.

“This family’s strength and sabr is truly a remarkable testimony that Allah (swt) will not give you more than you can bear. Allah tests the ones he loves and takes the ones we love,” he said.

Bodhania had to have her oxygen tank with her all the time, unfortunately an international fashion brand store refuse to let her go in the store with her oxygen tank in the trolley. This was a blessing from Allah it created awareness for children with disabilities. The store later offered an apology and did some changes.

Earlier this year, the Bodhania family were refused entry into international fashion brand because the little girl was sitting in a trolley. The store refused to make an exception to their rule to accommodate her who had her oxygen tank in a trolley. Due to her illness she used a mobility scooter as she was unable to walk long distances, without getting out of breath. Her parent normally put her in in a trolley with her oxygen tank while they shopped said Bhikha.

“Humayra taught us such beautiful lessons, of strength courage we will never forget. May

Allah (swt) grant her and her parents jannah,” he ended. VOC

