Zanu-PF expected to file papers to oppose MDC Alliance’s election results challenge

Zanu-PF is expected to file opposing papers in Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Monday against the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance’s application to have the July 30 poll results nullified.

The governing party’s legal affairs department says its 12 member legal team is ready to challenge the opposition’s case.

On Friday the MDC Alliance lodged papers in which it contested the manner in which the elections were held and the final numbers from the 2018 elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced after the vote that Zanu-PF had maintained its two thirds majority and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had won by a narrow margin in the presidential race.

Mnangagwa’s governing Zanu-PF party says it’s confident that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has no case after he challenged the election results in court. Chamisa’s MDC Alliance maintains that the outcome was rigged to ensure a victory for the incumbent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa says democracy is at play when opposition parties are allowed to exercise their right to challenge the outcomes of elections if there are some disputes.

Ramaphosa has called on all those involved in the developments happening in Zimbabwe, following the general elections in July, to wait for due processes to take place.

“What I think we must all be pleased about is that things will be held in terms of the law; judicial processes, and we must wait for that. Any party that contests the outcome of the elections must follow due process and it appears now due process is being followed. And now we call upon everyone to await the outcome of that whole process.”

