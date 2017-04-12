Zapiro defends rape scene depicted in his cartoon

Cartoonist, Jonathan Shapiro, popularly known as Zapiro, has defended the use of rape as a theme in his latest cartoon about state capture.

The cartoon depicts a rape scene where President Jacob Zuma is buckling up his trousers, as one of the Gupta brothers prepares to “rape” a woman depicted wearing a South African flag.

The cartoons show State Security Minister David Mahlobo, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and The New Age editor Moegsien Williams pinning her down.

Jonathan Shapiro says:”Jacob Zuma is a president who has, in my opinion and in many people’s opinions, raped the justice system to get the corruption charges dropped so that he could become president.”

“If you look at that woman in the cartoon, you see that she is in agony and there is no hint of anything salacious or anything that endorses the notion of rape or gang rape.”

“It’s a cry of anger against the patriarchal violence against women and a cry of anger against metaphorical rape by Jacob Zuma and his cabal.”

