Zimbabwe likely to have transitional government

The SABC has reliably learnt that Zimbabwe is likely to have a transitional government after the army takeover.

The Zimbabwean army has taken control of the country, placing President Robert Mugabe under house arrest

A deal has been proposed that dismissed that former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa should lead a transitional government that will be constituted of stakeholders from other political parties.

Mugabe has been given an opportunity to negotiate an exit that includes state protection for him and his family.

One of the priorities of the transitional government will be to restore the economy that has experienced decline in recent times.

[Source: SABC]

