Zondeni Sobukwe receives Special Official Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for the late Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the wife of the late Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

The 91-year-old Mama Sobukwe died in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 15 August 2018.

Mme Sobukwe received The Order of Luthuli in Silver for her tenacious call for freedom of the people and steadfast support of incarcerated freedom fighters.

Independent of her husband Sobukwe, she challenged the injustices metered out against the large population of South Africans.

A Special Official Funeral Category 2 are reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province.

The President has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country for the late Mme Sobukwe from the day of the announcement until the evening of the funeral service as a mark of respect to her.

The details of the funeral will be announced in due course by the Eastern Cape Province.

[Source: SABC]

Share this article











Comments

comments