Zuma to appeal ruling that Ramaphosa should appoint new prosecutions boss

President Jacob Zuma will appeal a high court ruling that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should be the one to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions.

A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court found that Zuma cannot appoint a new prosecutions boss because there is a conflict in that the NPA is deciding whether to bring back charges of fraud and corruption against Zuma.

The court gave Ramaphosa 60 days to appoint a new NPA head after judges found the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as NDPP was invalid and should be set aside. Zuma is also appealing that part of the ruling.

In court papers, Zuma said he will take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal because the court “erred in law holding to be constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time and exercising presidential powers.”

[source: eNCA]

