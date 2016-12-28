Zuma backtracks on telling clerics to stay out of politics

President Jacob Zuma has sought to clarify his controversial comments about religious leaders and politics.

Zuma denies telling religious leaders to be apolitical, saying he instead calls for them to rise above political mudslinging.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba used his Christmas sermon to tell the president that the church would not stay out of politics.

Makgoba said Zuma’s statement reminded him of those made by apartheid-era leaders.

But Zuma said on Tuesday he stood by his comments that religious leaders should avoid becoming embroiled in divisive party political squabbles.

He acknowledged the role of faith-based communities in the struggle for liberation.

[Source: eNCA]

