Zuma in Elsies River for crime-fighting imbizo

President Jacob Zuma is expected to meet Elsies River residents for a “fight against crime” imbizo on Tuesday.

This follows Zuma’s visit to the family of three-year-old Courtney Pieters on May 18. Courtney was last seen playing in the street near her home on May 4. Her body was found in a shallow grave next to abandoned railroad tracks in Epping on May 13.

Mortimer Saunders, 40, who apparently rented a room in the family’s home, was arrested and charged with her rape and murder.

During his visit, Zuma promised to return to the area to look into the levels of crime, especially those involving children, and how law enforcement authorities could improve their services.

He called on South Africans to unite against the killing of women and children, and human trafficking.

