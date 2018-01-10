Zuma finally appoints commission of inquiry into state capture

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Zuma said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng selected Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo to head the commission.

Zuma says while he has “reservations” about the legality of North Gauteng High Court directive that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge, he has decided the state capture inquiry “deserves urgent attention”.

There should be no area of corruption and culprit that should be spared the extent of this commission of inquiry

“However, I am taking further legal advice on the prosecution of this appeal. I am concerned that this matter has occupied the public mind for some time now and deserves urgent attention,” the president said.

The announcement comes two weeks after Zuma filed an appeal against the Supreme Court ruling that ordered him to set up this commission.

“I have only appealed the orders to the extent that they set a particular precedent for the Office of the President of the Republic and are indeed deserving of legal certainty.”

The President says the commission must seek to uncover not just the conduct of some, but of all those who may have rendered the state or parts of it vulnerable to control by forces other than the government.

‘‘There should be no area of corruption and culprit that should be spared the extent of this commission of inquiry.’‘

“I am also mindful of the concerns raised by the Public Protector in her report, wherein she lamented the lack of resources to conduct a wider inquiry into this matter.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela instructed Zuma to establish a commission of inquiry in her remedial action in the State of Capture Report, compiled after investigating a litany of allegations against the Gupta families, the President’s son Duduzane Zuma and other people close to the head of state.

She also ordered that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge to head the commission, as Zuma was compromised by being linked to the web of allegations.

The President went to court to block Madonsela’s instructions, but he failed in this attempt.

Zuma has come under increased pressure in recent months, with supporters of new ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for him to be recalled as head of state before his term ends in 2019.

National Assembly MPs will be meeting on Wednesday to consider draft rules that will govern the removal of a sitting president. The urgent meeting has been set down for two days.

It follows last month’s ruling by the Constitutional Court, which gave the National Assembly 120 days to put in place rules governing the impeachment of the president in terms of Section 89 of the constitution.

[Source: Africa News]

