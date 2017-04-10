Zuma to lead Hani wreath laying ceremony

President Jacob Zuma will on Monday lead a wreath laying ceremony in honour of struggle icon Chris Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba will on Monday night deliver a memorial lecture honouring Hani’s life at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

The City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement that it would pay tribute to Hani through various programmes for the month.

“Hani unashamedly spoke against socio-economic injustices and the perennial marginalisation of the majority,” it said.

The municipality also planned to roll out a number of programmes in Hani’s memory.

Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the gun that Janusz Walus used to kill Hani, died last year of lung cancer after being released on medical parole.

He was serving a life prison sentence.

[Source: News24]