Zuma to lead Hani wreath laying ceremony

President Jacob Zuma will on Monday lead a wreath laying ceremony in honour of struggle icon Chris Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.
Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba will on Monday night deliver a memorial lecture honouring Hani’s life at the Boksburg Civic Centre.
The City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement that it would pay tribute to Hani through various programmes for the month.
“Hani unashamedly spoke against socio-economic injustices and the perennial marginalisation of the majority,” it said.
The municipality also planned to roll out a number of programmes in Hani’s memory.
Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the gun that Janusz Walus used to kill Hani, died last year of lung cancer after being released on medical parole.
He was serving a life prison sentence.
