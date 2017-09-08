Zuma to officially open InvestSA One Stop Shop in W Cape

President Jacob Zuma will officially open the InvestSA One Stop Shop Western Cape branch in Cape Town on Friday.

The centre which will be the first regional centre to be opened will provide strategic guidance and reduce red tape for all those looking to invest in the province. Other Invest SA One Stop Shop centres are expected to be opened in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this year.

The centre aims to help remove bottlenecks faced by investors in establishing and running businesses. Its services will include the shortening and simplifying of administrative procedures for the issuance of business approvals, permits and licenses.

The entity is tasked with promoting domestic and international investment through fast-tracking implementation of mega-projects and reducing government red tape.

The six remaining provinces will open theirs over a period of three years.

[Source: SABC]

