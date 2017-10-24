Zuma urged to release Higher Education report

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Max Price, has called on President Jacob Zuma to release the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training.

The President received the report in August, but has yet to release it.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola says they’ve delayed decisions on fees pending the release of the report.

He says they’re planning next year’s budget and would normally have concluded consultations with the SRC by September.

Moholola says that “the failure to release the report also prevents stakeholders, including students and university Councils, from responding to the proposals on the sustainable funding of higher education in South Africa and, in particular, on ensuring access for all who can benefit from it.”

He says UCT will not delay decisions on fees for much longer and therefore appeal to the President to release the report for public scrutiny and debate.

[Source: SABC]

