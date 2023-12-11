Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

10 000 more police to keep South Africa safe

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is adding 10 000 more police officers to ensure that there is zero tolerance when it comes to crime this festive season.

Cele was addressing members of the media in Pretoria where he touched on a number of issues. He says the newly appointed officers will be deployed in crime hotspots across all nine provinces.

“For this holiday and beyond, the SAPS will be stronger as we welcome in the police, 10 000 new more officers. The 2023 recruitment process is a direct response to the call by his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen our policing capacity and enhance police visibility.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.