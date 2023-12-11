10 000 more police to keep South Africa safe

Share this article

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is adding 10 000 more police officers to ensure that there is zero tolerance when it comes to crime this festive season.

Cele was addressing members of the media in Pretoria where he touched on a number of issues. He says the newly appointed officers will be deployed in crime hotspots across all nine provinces.

“For this holiday and beyond, the SAPS will be stronger as we welcome in the police, 10 000 new more officers. The 2023 recruitment process is a direct response to the call by his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen our policing capacity and enhance police visibility.”

Source: SABC News