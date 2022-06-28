Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

10 dead, 251 injured in toxic gas leak at Jordan’s Aqaba port

Ten people died and 251 were injured in a toxic gas leak from a storage tank at Jordan’s Aqaba port, state television reported on Monday, as authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors, Reuters reports.

The leak came after a tank filled with toxic gas fell while being transported, state news agency, Petra, said, citing the spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate.

A video posted on state television’s Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-coloured gas rising into the air as people ran away.

City health authorities called on residents to close their windows and stay in their homes, according to state TV.

Specialised teams are still dealing with the leak, the Civil Defence service said on its Facebook page.

Evacuation planes were being sent into Aqaba, state television said.

Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, was headed to Aqaba, state TV reported.

Al-Khasawneh also formed an investigation team into the incident, chaired by the Interior Minister, state TV cited the Information Minister as saying.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


