10 Died on the Western Cape roads this weekend

10 people have died on roads in the Western Cape so far this weekend.

Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, says two pedestrians and three passengers died in separate incidents in the Cape Metro. A 76-year old female driver died in a crash at Robertson.

Africa says three others died in a gruesome crash on the N-one at Laingsburg.

He says a crash at Bredasdorp claimed another life…

“Early this morning on the Bredasdorp Road yet another occupant died in a motor vehicle accident. And yesterday (Saturday) afternoon late on the N7 a taxi and a truck were involved in a crash and one passenger in the taxi also lost his life. The driver of that taxi fled the scene.”

Meanwhile, Africa says in total 133 fines, to the value of more than R170 000, were issued and 14 alleged drunk drivers have been arrested in the province over the weekend.

He says the highest reading recorded was three times over the legal speed limit in George and Gugulethu on the Cape Flats and 313 speedsters were also caught…

“The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape Province since the start of this weekend was 208 km/h in a 120 zone on the N1 near Brackenfell, 136 km/h in a 100 zone in Mossel Bay and 130 km/h in an 80 zone in Somerset-West.”

A driver was also arrested for possessing false documentation in George and another for the possession of Mandrax in Vredenburg.

