10 more alleged instigators linked to July unrest released on R3000 bail in Durban

Another 10 alleged instigators linked to last year’s July civil unrest have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court after being arrested in Gauteng on Tuesday. Nine of the accused were released on R3000 bail while one was released on warning.

A group of six men and four women made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

The group was brought to Durban by the Hawks after their arrest in Gauteng. They are believed to be amongst the alleged instigators of the July unrest. Some of them tried to conceal their identities from the media.

National Prosecution Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “Lot of people were remanded to the 30th of November 2022 for further investigations. They were also arrested out of the province. So hence, the remanded date was extended to the 30th of November. Well, considering that they appeared today and the next court appearance for the other group is on Friday, the court came to an agreement that they will appear in November due to the short distance between their first and second appearance.”

34 accused are expected back in court in Durban on Friday this week after earlier being charged and released on bail. However, the matter is expected to be postponed for further investigation.

The Hawks, the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, say the unit has arrested 46 alleged instigators since the beginning of August.

Source: SABC News