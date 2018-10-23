Rail criminals, beware, there are new sheriffs in town.

About 100 law enforcement officers have been deployed to platforms across Cape Town, in a bid to safeguard Metrorail trains from criminal activity.

Scores of trains have been gutted in recent months from arson attacks, causing damage running into millions, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

In a joint effort, the City of Cape Town, provincial government and Prasa have teamed up to deploy 100 officers on trains and at stations.

With only about 40 fully- functioning trains in the city, it’s hoped the deployment of the officers, will not only protect desperate commuters, but also this essential mode of public transport.

