‘100% wrong’ to think talks with ‘the enemy’ US will benefit Iran – Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran will continue to reject talks with Washington because such negotiations would have no benefit for the Islamic Republic, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has argued.

“One way to block America’s political infiltration is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America’s pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong,” Khamenei said. The United States has “always borne hostility towards Iran” and that this policy would never change, he added.