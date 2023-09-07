“The time has come,” VOC launches Summer festival 2023

Share this article

“The time has come!”

The excitement is mounting as the biggest cultural event on the social calendar beckons, this year the VOC Summer Festival 2023 will be bigger and better than ever before.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show earlier this week, Sales and Marketing Representative Mugamad Zain Majiet announced that the festival is set to take place from the 1st December until the 3rd December 2023. However, the festival will be launched with a dhikr [remembrance] on the 30th November, Thursday evening.

The festival will, once again, take place at the Athlone Stadium. But this time the convenors have ensured that the public will be spared any chaos and confusion.

“Obviously when you have an event of this magnitude it comes with certain responsibilities and regulations that you must follow to ensure the safety of the crowd above all. People need to be cognizant that the festival cannot be compared to a football game. Here we have a situation where we utilize the entire stadium,” explained Majiet.

According to Majiet, vendors are welcome to start booking stalls.

Food stalls: R3 500

Non- food stalls: R3 000

Food trucks: R4 000

Corporate exhibition area: Contact the sales & marketing team for personalized packages.

“These are the prices for the entire weekend. These prices are so low because we understand we are servicing our community and it is much more than us making a profit. So, vendors can expect foot traffic for the weekend to be anywhere near 40 000. It is an absolute bargain,” added Majiet.

Vendors can contact 021 442 3500 for details on availability and process of booking.

Stay tuned to the VOC airwaves as more details on what attendees can expect at the festival is revealed as we edge closer to the date.

VOC

