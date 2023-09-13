Gift of the Givers commends Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) for its assistance in relief operations in Morocco

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Gift of the Givers has commended the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) for its readiness to intervene in national or international emergencies.

Gift of the Givers’ Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman paid a visit to the university’s Bellville Campus this week to meet with the chosen individuals to travel to Morocco to help with relief operations after a severe earthquake struck the nation.

This comes after nearly 3,000 individuals lost their lives as a result of the tragedy.

According to Sooliman, the group was expecting an official request for assistance from Moroccan authorities. But for now, the team will remain on standby, along with a group of up to 30 rescue professionals throughout the country.

“Gift of the Givers teams have organized themselves, CPUT and their equipment, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and their equipment, and all Gift of the Givers’ equipment are ready. Customs with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have been organized to clear the equipment rapidly, the flights are booked, and our government has been talking to various sectors within the Moroccan government. However, we made it clear we are not here to impose ourselves on them,” reiterated Sooliman.

If assistance is required, explained Sooliman, then the support, experience, and expertise available.

“We have been involved in eight earthquakes previously, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) is a partner to us with five dog handlers so we can have a very strong South African team of 33 personnel and five dogs to respond,” said Sooliman.

In addition to this, the organization has the necessary medical personnel on hand, ready to respond and back up the search and rescue teams if necessary.

“We could support them with humanitarian aid in Morocco itself – blankets, food, tents, and whatever else is required. We wait for a reply, and if by tomorrow, there is no reply, we will stand down on the mission,” said Sooliman.

Photo: Gift of the Givers/Facebook