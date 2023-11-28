The City of Cape Town reminds all qualifying pensioners over 60 years old to apply for a rates rebate

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The City of Cape Town has been reminding all qualifying pensioners over 60 years old who receive a social grant or pension to apply and reapply for benefits before Thursday, 30th November. This comes as pensioners may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%.

Applications remain valid until 30 June 2026, when the next municipal valuation of their property comes into effect.

Activists for electricity tariffs must fall Natasha Gertse said there should be no cut-off dates for indigent grants.

“Normal workers, people that are not eligible to apply, cannot even cope with the municipal bills, yet there is no relief for those people but here they want to add a cut-off date for people who are entitled to these grants. This should be available throughout the year for people to apply,” Gertse told VOC News.

Not everyone is connected digitally or socially, explained Gertse, as some are unaware that they can apply.

“Pensioners are entitled to this grant, so how is it possible to have cut-off dates for these grants? Provision must be made for people applying because if there is a cut-off date, and people are eligible, they cannot apply and therefore, will not be receiving relief,” expressed a frustrated Gertse.

Speaking to VOC News, an anonymous pensioner, age 72, said she has been staying over 25 years in the CBD, and it is becoming “harder by the day.”

“I am no longer paying rates but my utility bill alone is over R1000, last month I paid R1 284, but what can we do? We have to struggle to make ends meet and maintain our homes,” said a pensioner. “It is a shame to know that there’s no exception or provision made for those who still pay high utility bills after their rebate. Where must the money come from? We are only pensioners. This is completely ridiculous,” asserted a pensioner.

* VOC News has reached out to the City’s mayoral committee member for Finance, Siseko Mbandezi, but was unable to obtain comment. *

