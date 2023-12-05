Palestinian Aya Jaber gives back to her people after losing dozens of family members in the Israeli airstrike

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli regime is handing out leaflets, ordering residents in Gaza to evacuate amid the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip.

However, dozens of Palestinians refused to be forcefully removed from their homelands and continued to stay as the bombardment continued.

Speaking across the VOC airwaves earlier today, Palestinian Ayah Jaber, who is also affiliated with humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, lost 50 family members in the enclave to Israeli airstrikes.

Jaber explained some of the projects currently underway in the Gaza Strip to provide relief to displaced families.

“We have a project called Poor Patients Fund where we help poor people that cannot afford operations and medications with a cost, and we have a few doctors in the UK going into Gaza once a year and run kidney transplants. Doctors in Gaza do not have the ability, education, and equipment to perform the operations,” detailed Jaber. “We have food parcel projects with hot meals running every day, we have a women and child center in Gaza, we have programs to assist them with the trauma they experience, and the ladies can learn a new skill and use that as a new business idea,” added Jaber.

Jaber further elaborated on a project that enabled them to build and renovate homes in Gaza for families in poor conditions.

She added that monies are sent out to certain families, including her own family since the Israeli occupation forces have wiped out most of her family members while those surviving are moving around to stay alive during the bombardment.

“I gave a specific amount to every group that was displaced, but you would laugh because they did not take the money and use it on themselves- they gave it to somebody else who they felt needed it more,” Jaber humorously proclaimed. “We cannot function because we do not have fuel and cannot distribute water, but we got some fuel and managed to distribute fuel. Before the war intensified, we could distribute fuel to hospitals so the hospitals could function normally, but that is no longer the case,” said Jaber.

Jaber described her loss with her family members and the circumstances surrounding the current situation with those who are still alive.

“My cousin gave birth on the floor at Al-Shifa Hospital inside a tent and said it was the worst experience of her life as she was in so much pain. But this is just one story while there are dozens of other Palestinian women who have to endure these conditions,” reiterated Jaber.

The organisation is still distributing aid to hospitals, explained Jaber, as they distribute mattresses, hygiene kits, and clothes, and we try to deliver medications.

“Our team members are no longer at their own homes anymore, as they are staying at the schools and hospitals since their houses have been bombed. The organisaion does not pressure anyone as we know their safety, and their family’s safety is number one,” proclaimed Jaber. “When you see your own family injured, dying, displaced, and being bombed, it gives you motivation to keep going. Why should I stop now? I can make a difference in the world, and I am living in South Africa, but through this, I can make people aware of what is happening, and I am still able to help my family in Gaza,” added Jaber.

Photo: X/@QudsNen