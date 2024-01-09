Bolivia announces its support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is gearing up for its inaugural public hearing, Bolivia announced its support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel to become the first Latin American country to endorse the case.

This comes after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time on Monday, Middle East researcher and producer at TRT World Hanaa Hasan said Bolivia’s move to support South Africa in this case is rather “praiseworthy.”

“South Africa has provided overwhelming evidence of genocide in its documentation, particularly in the statements of Israeli officials, including a reference by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to the biblical story of the destruction of Amalek by the Israelites, and how this is their responsibility by the state of Israel,” expressed Hasan. “There is also Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who has asserted that Israel is fighting human animals in his now infamous statement,” added Hasan.

While it is positive to see Bolivia has taken this step, along with other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries like Malaysia, Turkey, and Jordan, said Hasan, it does remain to be seen what actions these states will take after the ruling is given.

“There has been growing public outcry against Israel’s invasion and offensive on Gaza, so its support is welcomed, but expected, given the level of public condemnation of the Israeli military.”

According to Hasan, countries in the West are worried about the court of public opinion if Israel is found to be guilty of genocide and South Africa was successful in its case.

“As a result, they are attempting to downplay the significance of this case, and Israel’s strategic goal is hoping that the court will reject the request for an injunction and refrain from determining that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and recognize that Israel’s military is operating according to international law,” reiterated Hasan.

Photo: X/@QudsNen