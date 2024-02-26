Bo-Kaap community calls for action as gang violence escalates

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Following a video circulating on social media showing a group of men being chased during what is believed to be a gang rivalry shooting incident near Chiappini Street in Bo-Kaap on Saturday, Bokaap Neighbourhood Watch Chairperson Ebrahim Billy Christians said that tensions between two groups in the area have been brewing for a while now, with no action from law enforcement agencies.

“We have Cyclopse cameras in the area, and all these incidents occur under these cameras. We have escalated this on numerous occasions to SAPS and Law Enforcement. With all these incidents, we have very little visible policing in the area,” Christians said.

He added, “The City is more worried about tourism safety, which has no benefit to our community, than they care about the safety of the residents of Bo-Kaap.”

“We need to look at how we as a community can fight this together with the law enforcement agencies like Saps and Metro leading the way. When it was festive season we had a huge number of Metro Police and Law Enforcement officers in the area to protect the tourist, that season is gone now and so is these officers as well.”

Meanwhile, SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie stated that no complaints or cases were reported to local police regarding the incident depicted in the viral videos.

“We are aware of ongoing conflict between rival gangs in the Bo-Kaap area and have consequently increased police visibility in the area, as well as initiated profiling of individuals of interest,” Pojie added.

Photo: Screenshot