The MK Party fires 15 members shortly after being sworn in

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports revealed that 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the MK Party have been fired. The move comes after being sworn in as a members of the National Assembly representing the MK Party just under two months.

MK Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to speaker Thoko Didiza, informing her of changes in the party’s caucus.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, a political analyst from the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute, Angelo Fick, said looking at the rules for parliamentary deployment and finding ways around it, so there are no objections at the point when lists are being published before the elections is part of operations.

“The MK party also had internal strife about who is deployed, who is on the list, and who is not on the list. I don’t think it is only subject to internal strife leading to collapses – given that the parliamentary rule is that you can only change the deployment of parliamentarians into parliament, once a year has passed since the election,” explained Fick.

Photos: VOCfm