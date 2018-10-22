11 accused in Verulam mosque attack back in court

11 people accused of carrying out a deadly knife attack on a mosque and planting explosive devices around Durban are expected back in court on Monday.

The accused face 14 charges including murder, attempted murder, arson, and extortion.

Their case was postponed for seven days when they appeared in court two weeks prior, to allow the Hawks to conduct the ID parade

Between March and August this year, there were several incidents of explosive devices being planted and detonated in Durban and surrounding areas.

Many were planted in shopping malls and in Woolworths stores.

Police have said the motive for the incidents may be extortion.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the accused’s lawyers are expected to apply for bail.

Mulaudzi said someone who was allegedly found chained and malnourished inside a dungeon in one of the houses where the accused were arrested, was recuperating well at a Durban hospital.

In May this year, the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam, north of Durban, was attacked by three knife-wielding men.

The attack resulted in the death of one man and critical injury of two others.

VOC [Sources: eNCA and New24]

