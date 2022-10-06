110 year-old Soweto grandmother evicted from home

Share this article

Many people have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment over the eviction of a 110-year-old grandmother from a house in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Kenaope Mosidi has been living in the house with her granddaughter.

Mosidi’s belongings and those of her granddaughter Patricia, have been placed on the pavement.

The new homeowner Jacob “Joel” Moalusi says he served Patricia with an eviction notice last month, giving them 31 days to vacate the house. But Patricia insists that the house belongs to the grandmother and has been sold by the grandmother’s other granddaughter.

“We have nowhere else to go to. I am the only one who has been carrying for our granny. She has no children. There is no one that I can call, I am the only one who have to rescue this thing.”

Meanwhile Moalusi, says he bought the three-roomed house from the granddaughter Kedibone for R350 000. He says he followed all the legal processes and showed SABC News an eviction order.

“The grandmother is innocent. She has her own house in Rustenburg. I have been there. These ones are refusing to take her there. They are using her as a bait that she may not leave the house because they know if she leaves there are chances that they too will have to leave. They are using her as if her property is being taken away from her.”

Source: SABC News