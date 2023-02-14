Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The City of Cape Town reports that 12 housing projects equivalent to R1 billion, are currently at risk of extortion and unlawful occupancy.

To safeguard the projects, the metro came up with a six-point strategy. Due to similar issues, the R140 million Beacon Valley project was abandoned in 2022. Under the City of Cape Town, several projects were in progress as housing demand grew, but extortionists and vandalization of housing have caused a delay and put a spanner in the works.

Furthermore, officials will invest R15 million in enhancing the security of housing developments – this has led to despondency since the money could have been invested more wisely.

“We have people that’s been through the tender process and got the contract and their own business is affected because they can’t get on with the work, so it’s costing more all around, and it’s impacted much-needed housing for poor people. It’s part and parcel of service delivery.

Historically, we’ve had a list of people qualifying for houses and as your name comes to the top of the list, you’re entitled to get a house, but it doesn’t work like that due to the corruption,” explains Mary de Haas, Human Rights Defender, and Activist.

However, 12 municipal housing developments that serve around 4,500 people are still under threat. Three contractors who were shot last week while working on the R500 million Delft Symphony Way housing project were sent to the hospital where the location was petrol bombed a few days later.

